The Latest: Indonesia says church bombers from 1 family

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The Latest on suicide bombings at three Indonesian churches (all times local):

5:40 p.m.

Indonesia’s national police chief says the suicide bombers who attacked three churches in the country’s second-largest city were members of one family, including children and teens.

At least 11 people died in the attacks in Surabaya on Sunday and more than 40 were injured.

The national police chief, Tito Karnavian, said the family had been in Syria, where the Islamic State group until recently controlled a large swath of territory.

He said the family’s father exploded a car bomb, two sons aged 18 and 16 used a motorbike in their attack and the mother was with two children aged 12 and 9.

___

9:15 a.m.

Media reports say three bomb attacks on three churches in Indonesia’s second largest city of Surabaya have killed at least two people.

El Shinta radio station says the almost-simultaneous attacks occurred during Sunday morning Masses.

The latest attacks in predominantly Muslim Indonesia came days after police ended a riot and hostage-taking at a detention center near Jakarta that left five dead and five injured. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility.

Indonesia has carried out a sustained crackdown on militants since bombings by al-Qaida-affiliated radicals in Bali in 2002 killed 202 people.