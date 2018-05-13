Talk of the Town – Five Acres Animal Shelter & 4 Paws 4 Rescue

Share this: Facebook

Five Acres Animal Shelter is the only no-kill animal shelter in St. Charles County, Missouri. We do NOT euthanize our animals to make room for new ones. The dogs and cats in our care stay as long as needed until they find their forever home. Five Acres Animal Shelter is a 501C3 non-profit organization and does not receive any tax funding. We rely completely on private donations, corporate support, events and grants.4 Paws 4 Rescue is an all foster home rescue. Since 2009, we have been dedicated to saving animals that are in need, whether from high kill shelters, strays, abandoned animals, or owner surrenders. We strive to find suitable permanent homes for our animals and to help eliminate animal overpopulation through spay and neuter programs. 4 Paws 4 Rescue a 501c3 non profit rescue