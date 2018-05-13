Former Seahawks, LA Rams coach Chuck Knox dies at 86

SEATTLE (AP) — Chuck Knox, the veteran NFL coach who led the Seattle Seahawks for nine years and took the Los Angeles Rams to three straight NFC championship games, has died. He was 86.

Knox died Saturday evening, the Seahawks confirmed Sunday.

Knox went 186-147-1 during 22 seasons as an NFL head coach, including two stints with the Rams. He won five straight NFC West titles from 1973-77, and he returned in 1992 for the franchise’s final three seasons in Los Angeles before its move to St. Louis.

The Pennsylvania native left the Rams in 1978 for the Buffalo Bills. After five seasons, he took over the Seahawks in 1983 and immediately led the franchise to its first playoff berth and the AFC title game.

