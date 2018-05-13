2 British tourists kidnapped in Congo freed

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s foreign secretary says that two British tourists being held hostage in Congo have been released two days after being kidnapped.

Boris Johnson didn’t offer any further details in the statement released Sunday, but paid tribute to the authorities from the African country and the Congolese Institute for Nature Conservation “for their tireless help during this terrible case.”

He said that “my thoughts are now with the family of Virunga Park ranger Rachel Makissa Baraka who was killed during the kidnapping, and with the injured driver.”

The tourists and their driver were abducted in Virunga National Park in Congo.

Virunga is home to about one-quarter of the world’s remaining mountain gorillas, and the work of protecting them has proven dangerous.