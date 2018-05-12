Simpson stretches Players lead to 7 shots

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Webb Simpson didn’t back off Saturday at The Players Championship with a 4-under 68 that stretched his lead to seven shots.

He started out with an 8-foot birdie putt on the opening hole. His shot from the back bunker on the par-5 11th raced across the green and into the hole for an eagle. And that island green on the 17th was no problem. He tapped in for birdie.

Simpson’s seven-shot lead set a record at The Players, and he has plenty of history on his side. No one has ever lost a seven-shot lead in the final round on the PGA Tour.

He was at 19-under 197.

Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth each had their best round at the TPC Sawgrass with 65s. They still were 11 shots behind.