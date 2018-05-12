Ireland’s leader apologizes for cervical cancer scandal

LONDON (AP) — Ireland’s leader has apologized for a scandal over inaccurate cervical cancer screening tests and has pledged an investigation to find out what went wrong.

It emerged this month that an internal audit had found potential errors in the smear tests of 209 women but those findings weren’t shared with the patients, prompting a wave of public anger.

In an emotional statement Friday, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said the Irish government is “determined to get to the bottom of this and to restore your faith in a service that should be about saving lives and never about saving face.”

Varadkar, a doctor and former health minister, said the government shared the anguish of women who were given inaccurate results and announced a support plan for women caught up in the scandal.