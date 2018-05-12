Open
Close
Saturday, May 12, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Sports News » AP Top Sports News at 12:02 a.m. EDT

AP Top Sports News at 12:02 a.m. EDT

Jets jump on Golden Knights early, open series with 4-2 win

Simpson stretches Players lead to 7 shots

Harvick passes Truex with 1 to go to win at Kansas Speedway

Walker’s walk-off, reversal help Yanks top A’s 7-6 in 11

Cavs, Celtics ready for Eastern Conference finals rematch

Lightning eye bounce-back performance against Capitals

Lomachenko stops Linares in 10th, wins lightweight title

Power play leads Penske to 200th series win in IndyCar GP

Marlins’ Ziegler adds to collection of saves, autographs

LEADING OFF: Zobrist told to change spikes; Nats seek sweep

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.