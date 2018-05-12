AP Top Sports News at 12:02 a.m. EDT
2018-05-12
Jets jump on Golden Knights early, open series with 4-2 win
Simpson stretches Players lead to 7 shots
Harvick passes Truex with 1 to go to win at Kansas Speedway
Walker’s walk-off, reversal help Yanks top A’s 7-6 in 11
Cavs, Celtics ready for Eastern Conference finals rematch
Lightning eye bounce-back performance against Capitals
Lomachenko stops Linares in 10th, wins lightweight title
Power play leads Penske to 200th series win in IndyCar GP
Marlins’ Ziegler adds to collection of saves, autographs
LEADING OFF: Zobrist told to change spikes; Nats seek sweep