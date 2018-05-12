AP Top International News at 12:16 a.m. EDT
2018-05-12
Paris stabbings investigated as terror attack, claimed by IS
The Latest: Paris stabbing victims out of danger
9 dead, 40 wounded as bombs hit 3 Indonesian churches
Egypt officials: 21 arrested over protesting metro fare hike
Trump welcomes N. Korea plan to blow up nuke-site tunnels
Record low turnout in first Iraq elections since IS defeat
Netta Barzilai wins 2018 Eurovision Song Contest for Israel
Mahathir bars predecessor from leaving Malaysia amid probe
26 people killed in Burundi ‘terrorist’ attack: Official
The Latest: Barzilai wins Eurovision Song Contest for Israel