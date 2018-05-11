For Saudi Arabia, a coming-out party at Cannes

CANNES, France (AP) — At the Cannes Film Festival for the first time, Saudi Arabia has come to the world’s largest film market to declare itself “open for business,” while largely avoiding questions about gender equality in its newly launched movie industry.

The desert kingdom recently lifted a 35-year ban on cinemas, opening the country of 33 million to theaters and film productions.

The new Saudi Film Council is announcing a 35 percent rebate on films shot in Saudi Arabia and a 50 percent rebate for studios that use local talent.

Asked repeatedly about women in the new film business, Ahmad Al-Mezyed, chief executive of the General Culture Authority, said guidelines will be announced in the coming weeks but that Saudi Arabia — where women will soon be allowed to drive — is changing.