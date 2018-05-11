Flynn stumps for GOP candidates while awaiting sentencing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Former national security adviser Michael Flynn is campaigning for Republican candidates around the country as he awaits sentencing for lying to the FBI.

That’s an unusual and risky course of action that has set off speculation and head-scratching over what he hopes to accomplish.

Many defense attorneys wouldn’t advise a client convicted of a felony to make speeches and endorsements before going in front of a judge for sentencing.

Flynn faces up to six months behind bars. But his sentencing is on hold while he cooperates with special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.