AP Top Political News at 12:16 a.m. EDT
2018-05-11
Giuliani: Don’t expect Trump-Russia interview decision soon
Few teeth in Trump’s prescription to reduce drug prices
Ukraine computer involved in Tennessee elections attack
McCain still up for a fight, even in illness
Trump open to negotiations with Calif. on auto gas mileage
Comey invited to speak at classified Senate Russia hearing
Oklahoma governor signs adoption law opposed by LGBT groups
Pompeo: US hopes to have NKorea as ‘close partner’ not enemy
Congressional candidate says ‘F— the NRA’ in TV ad
Kelly says Trump is ‘distracted’ by Russia probe