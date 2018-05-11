Open
Friday, May 11, 2018
AP Top Political News at 12:16 a.m. EDT

AP Top Political News at 12:16 a.m. EDT

Giuliani: Don’t expect Trump-Russia interview decision soon

Few teeth in Trump’s prescription to reduce drug prices

Ukraine computer involved in Tennessee elections attack

McCain still up for a fight, even in illness

Trump open to negotiations with Calif. on auto gas mileage

Comey invited to speak at classified Senate Russia hearing

Oklahoma governor signs adoption law opposed by LGBT groups

Pompeo: US hopes to have NKorea as ‘close partner’ not enemy

Congressional candidate says ‘F— the NRA’ in TV ad

Kelly says Trump is ‘distracted’ by Russia probe

