Spears says stage persona is ‘healthy’ way to combat shyness

Britney Spears says she’s looking forward to going on the road this summer with her “Piece of Me” tour.

She’ll take her Las Vegas residency to cities in North America and Europe. The first show is July 12 in Washington, D.C.

Spears is an admitted introvert and says she’s looking forward to the tour because it will help draw her out of her shell. She told The Associated Press she thinks it’s healthy to put on a confident persona.

The pop superstar says she’s also been reading self-help books and works out regularly with challenging routines.

She recently posted a video of herself doing a couple’s workout with her fitness trainer boyfriend. She says it may have looked easy but they “probably did 40 takes.”