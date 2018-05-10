Open
Close
Thursday, May 10, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Entertainment News » Celebrities » Singer Teairra Mari to fight leak of intimate photos

Singer Teairra Mari to fight leak of intimate photos

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Love & Hip Hop” star Teairra Mari says she’ll be in pursuit of justice after intimate photos of her surfaced online.

The 30-year-old posted on social media that someone who she loved and trusted compromised her social media and posted the images, which she described as “private and sacred.” She says revenge porn is a crime in California.

The act of posting sexually explicit photos of former sex partners without their consent is a misdemeanor, and violators face up to six months in jail.

Mari says she recognizes the need to be more cautious.

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.