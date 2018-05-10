Schumer responds to Trump tweet with first lady’s words

WASHINGTON (AP) — Faced with a fresh insult from the president, Sen. Chuck Schumer is responding with the first lady’s words.

The Senate minority leader tweeted simply “#BeBest” Thursday, after President Donald Trump raged against him on Twitter.

“BeBest” is the name of Melania Trump’s public awareness campaign to help children. She’s focusing on childhood well-being, social media use and opioid abuse. She expressed concern that children can turn to bullying, addiction or suicide when she rolled out the plan this week.

Trump attacked Schumer on Twitter, again calling him “Cryin’ Chuck Schumer.” He took issue with Schumer’s criticism after Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Iran nuclear deal, saying Schumer previously opposed it.

Trump said: “Now he says I should not have terminated the deal – but he doesn’t really believe that!”