Pence says it’s time for Mueller to “wrap it up”

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence says it’s time for special counsel Robert Mueller to conclude his probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

He says: “In the interests of the country, I think it’s time to wrap it up.” Pence spoke to NBC News following the release of three Americans held by North Korea.

Pence adds: “I would very respectfully encourage the special counsel and his team to bring their work to completion.”

The vice president was pressed on the news about millions of dollars in payments from companies to President Donald Trump’s personal attorney. Pence says that’s a “private matter” and “something I don’t have any knowledge about.”