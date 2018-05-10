Italian researchers develop lighter, cheaper robotic hand

ROME (AP) — Italian researchers have developed a new robotic hand they say allows users to grip objects with more precision and featuring a design that will lower the price significantly.

Researchers say the Hennes hand has a simpler mechanical design compared with other such myoelectric prosthetics, which have sensors that react to the electronic signal of the muscles.

The Hennes has only one motor that controls all five fingers, making it lighter, cheaper and more able to adapt to the shape of objects.

It was developed by the Italian Institute of Technology and the INAIL state workers’ compensation prosthetic center. They plan to bring it to market in Europe next year with a target price of around 10,000 euros ($11,900), about 30 percent below current market prices.