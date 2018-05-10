AP sources: WH aide dismissed McCain view, says ‘he’s dying’

WASHINGTON (AP) — A White House official dismissed a view expressed by Sen. John McCain about President Donald Trump’s CIA nominee, saying Thursday at a staff meeting that “it doesn’t matter” because “he’s dying anyway,” two people in the room told The Associated Press.

Kelly Sadler was discussing McCain’s opposition to Trump’s pick for CIA director, Gina Haspel, when she made the comment, according to the two people, who described feeling shocked and stunned by the remark. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity to discuss the closed-door communications staff meeting.

The White House did not dispute the remark. In a statement, they said, “We respect Senator McCain’s service to our nation and he and his family are in our prayers during this difficult time.”

The Hill newspaper first reported the comment.

The 81-year-old Arizona Republican was diagnosed in July with glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer. He left Washington in December and underwent surgery last month for an infection.

Sadler is a special assistant to the president. She did not respond to a request for comment Thursday evening.

McCain’s wife, Cindy McCain, responded with a tweet tagged to Sadler: “May I remind you my husband has a family, 7 children and 5 grandchildren.”