Feds sue to close stem cell clinics in California, Florida

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal prosecutors in California and Florida have sued to stop two companies from providing stem cell treatments, alleging the clinics marketed their procedures as remedies for ailments including cancer and heart disease without proof of safety and efficacy.

The Justice Department says in court filings Wednesday that the firms put consumers at risk by promising benefits from treatments never approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

The complaints involve treatments derived from cells taken from patients’ own fat tissue.

The lawsuits target Southern California’s Stem Cell Treatment Center and U.S. Stem Cell Clinic of Sunrise, Florida. Mark Berman, director of the California clinics, says he stands by his treatments and looks forward to fighting the lawsuit.

U.S. Stem Cell said in a statement it would vigorously defend itself in court.