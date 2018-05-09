10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. IRANIAN OFFICIALS LASH OUT AFTER US WITHDRAWAL

Iran’s supreme leader chastises Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, “Death to America!”

2. ‘TRUMPIER THAN TRUMP’ CANDIDATE VANQUISHED

Republican voters reject ex-convict Don Blankenship in a West Virginia Senate primary, whose candidacy was vigorously opposed by the president.

3. WHAT POMPEO IS DOING IN PYONGYANG

The U.S. secretary of state is in North Korea to finalize plans for a historic summit between Trump and Kim Jong Un and to press for the release of three detained Americans.

4. STORMY DANIELS’ LAWYER SAYS RUSSIAN PAID TRUMP ATTORNEY

Michael Avenatti says he has information showing that Michael Cohen received $500,000 from a company associated with a Russian billionaire.

5. CIA NOMINEE SAYS SHE WOULDN’T RESTART INTERROGATION PROGRAM

Gina Haspel says that if she is confirmed by the Senate, the spy agency will not undertake a detention and harsh interrogation program like the one used after 9/11.

6. HAWAII VOLCANO STILL POSES THREAT

Police go door-to-door in a mostly rural district on the Big Island to roust residents near two new vents emitting dangerous gases in lava-stricken areas.

7. HOW VOTING WENT IN MALAYSIA

Supporters of opposition candidate Mahathir Mohamad complain that some people were denied a vote in a general election against Prime Minister Najib Razak.

8. NYPD TESTS NEW TOOL THAT DETECTS CREDIT CARD SKIMMERS

A new device designed by a team of computer engineers at the University of Florida is designed to detect when more than one read head is present.

9. ROYAL BRIDE TO BE HAD HOLLYWOOD-BUT-HUMBLE YOUTH

People in her hometown of Los Angeles remember Meghan Markle as a girl who doted on dogs, gave herself to charity and sparkled on stage.

10. CURRY ‘OFF THE LEASH’ AS WARRIORS OUST PELICANS

The All-Star guard plays his most minutes since his comeback from a knee injury, finishing with 28 points and helping Golden State advance to the West finals for a fourth straight year.