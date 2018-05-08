This Mama would love to have a forever home in time for Mother’s Day.

I chose to spotlight Beverly this week because Mother’s Day is this weekend and this amazing dog should be celebrated for her shear fortitude. She carries a scar around her neck of an embedded collar that bound her to a cable holding her hostage to breed. You see she was an object that could provide litters of puppies to be sold by greedy owners. But one day fate stepped in and rescued her from her neglectful existence, just in time, as another litter was just days away from delivery. Needy Paws Rescue offered her a safe, supportive foster home that provided the necessary veterinary care, quality food, and love they all needed to flourish. Beverly has proudly watched each chubby puppy find their way to their forever homes and patiently waited for her time to come. Well today its Beverly’s turn to begin her search for a forever home that will allow her to experience a new way of living; safe, in a home filled with family that love her and will spoil her rotten.

So, if giving a flower basket this Mother’s Day seems lackluster maybe what your loved one really needs is a friend. One that for 365 days will greet them with love when they arrive home from a rough day, stands with devotion by their side, or happily cuddles through the days that just seem a little blue. Also, the beauty of adopting a rescue is that you save two animals… the one you adopt and the one that gets the vacant kennel, a full belly, and a safe place to rest. Hang on Beverly, your dreams are about to come true. www.needypaws.org

Thank you Michelle for sending me this info!

Happy Mother’s Day

-Bo