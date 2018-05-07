Malaysian election pits former leader against elite protege

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Voters have a stark choice in Malaysia’s election on Wednesday: resurrect the country’s 92-year-old former authoritarian leader or give a third term to Prime Minister Najib Razak, whose alleged role in the multibillion-dollar ransacking of a state investment fund has battered Malaysia’s standing abroad.

Najib’s ruling party is likely to hold on to power due to an electoral system that gives more weight to rural voters, analysts say, but at the price of reduced legitimacy.

The contest pits Najib against his former political mentor, Mahathir Mohammad, who joined forces with the opposition due to the corruption scandal.

Voters also are concerned about the impact of a newly imposed tax, but racial politics remain a powerful subterranean force.