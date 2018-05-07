Australian, 104, arrives in Swiss city for planned suicide

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — A 104-year-old Australian scientist has arrived in Switzerland before his planned assisted suicide this week, unbowed about his intentions and hopeful his premeditated death will send a message to legislators back home.

After petting a feisty dog in a warm welcoming crew at Basel’s airport on Monday, David Goodall composed himself for a handful of reporters after arriving from a visit with relatives in Bordeaux, France.

“The message I would like to send is: Once one passes the age of 50 or 60, one should be free to decide for oneself, whether one wants to go on living or not.”

Goodall plans to meet with a doctor Tuesday and hold a news conference Wednesday.

Switzerland is one of the world’s most permissive countries when it comes to assisted suicide.