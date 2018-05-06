Talk of the Town – Habitat for Humanity St. Charles and Team Gateway to a Cure

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Reddit

Pinterest



Habitat St. Charles believes that people should have safe, healthy, affordable places to live, play and grow. And we believe there’s power in numbers – and that by mobilizing our own neighbors, we can change people’s living situations for the better.Founded in 2016, Team Gateway To A Cure is a diverse group of members from all backgrounds who came together with the same goal in mind. We are committed to helping raise money for The Michael J. Fox and Muhammad Ali Parkinson’s Center (MAPC) foundation. Many of our members share the passion for helping because of being directly affected by Parkinson’s Disease.