Rescue workers press to reach 5 missing miners in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish mining official says more than 200 rescue workers are trying to reach five miners trapped after a quake struck a coal mine in southern Poland.

The head of the Jastrzebie Coal Company, Daniel Ozon, said Sunday the rescuers are 30 meters (98 feet) from one miner whom they spotted last night. They need to pump air in before they can move in and reach the man, who is not reacting.

The rescuers still need to locate and reach four other missing miners stuck 900 meters (2,950 feet) underground.

The rescue was launched at 11:25 a.m. Saturday after a quake hit the Zofiowka coal mine in the town of Jastrzebie-Zdroj near Poland’s border with the Czech Republic.

Seven miners went missing, but two were found alive and have been hospitalized.