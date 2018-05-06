Open
Sunday, May 6, 2018
AP Top U.S. News at 12:07 a.m. EDT

Hawaii volcano destroys 31 homes, spews lava 200 feet in air

The Latest: 31 homes destroyed by Hawaii lava flows

Illinois counties declare ‘sanctuary’ status for gun owners

NASA launches InSight spacecraft to Mars to dig down deep

Sheriff: Highway sniper “idolized” school shooting suspect

96-year-old WWII vet gets degree delayed by nearly 7 decades

Video shows police stop of Native American teens on tour

Monday hearing could have big implications in Greitens’ case

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ scores second best weekend 2 ever

NYC’s historic Trinity Church to partially close for 2 years

