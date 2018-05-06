Open
Sunday, May 6, 2018
AP Top Sports News at 12:04 a.m. EDT

AP Top Sports News at 12:04 a.m. EDT

Durant’s scores 38, Warriors down Pelicans for 3-1 lead

Expansion Golden Knights top Sharks to make conference final

Paul Scores 27 and Harden Has 24 as Houston wins 100-87

Torres HR in 9th, Yanks top Indians 7-4; 15 wins in 16 games

Ohtani strong in return to mound as Angels beat Mariners 8-2

Lightning eliminate Bruins with 3-1 win in Game 5

Harvick takes the checkered flag at Dover for 4th win

Cards’ Molina has surgery, out 1 month after hit in groin

Kershaw put on DL by Dodgers with left biceps tendinitis

Jason Day captures Wells Fargo for second win of season

