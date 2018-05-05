The Latest: Trainer Steve Asmussen earns 8,000th career win

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Latest on Saturday’s 144th running of the Kentucky Derby (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

Steve Asmussen has earned his 8,000th career victory on Kentucky Derby day.

The 52-year-old trainer saddled Lookin At Lee to a 2 1/4-length win in the third race at Churchill Downs on Saturday.

Asmussen is second to the late Dale Baird in career wins among trainers. Baird notched 9,445 over 46 years.

A year ago, Lookin At Lee finished second in the Derby to Always Dreaming by 2 3/4 lengths.

Asmussen has a chance to win his first Derby later Saturday with 76-1 shot Combatant.

He could add to his total with 16 scheduled starters on the day, six at Churchill and 10 at Lone Star Park in Texas.

___

2 a.m.

Bob Baffert is seeking a fifth victory in the Kentucky Derby and he’s got the favorite, too.

Justify is the early 7-2 favorite for Saturday’s 144th Run for the Roses that features a full field of 20 colts. Baffert trains Justify, who has just three starts, and longshot Solomini.

Justify, along with undefeated Magnum Moon, didn’t race as 2-year-olds. They’ll be trying to disprove an old jinx: No horse since Apollo in 1882 has won without racing as a juvenile.

Todd Pletcher will saddle four horses: Audible, the co-third choice at 6-1, along with longshots Magnum Moon, Vino Rosso and Noble Indy.

History would be written if Ireland-based Mendelssohn pulls off a victory. No European colt has ever won the Derby.

The forecast calls for a chance of rain at various times Saturday. Post time is 6:46 p.m. ET.