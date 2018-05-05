Hosmer homers as Padres beat Dodgers 7-4

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — The San Diego Padres rebounded nicely from Los Angeles’ combined no-hitter, using two-run homers by Eric Hosmer and Raffy Lopez to beat the Dodgers 7-4 on Saturday night in the first major league series in Mexico since 1999.

A day after the first no-hitter ever outside the U.S. or Canada, Travis Jankowski led off the first with a triple for San Diego’s first hit of the series. Hosmer then hit a drive over the wall in right against Kenta Maeda.

Lopez’s first homer of the season erased a 4-3 Los Angeles lead in the sixth, and Chase Headley and Carlos Asuaje contributed RBI singles in the eighth against Daniel Hudson.

On Friday night, Walker Buehler and three relievers posted the 12th combined no-hitter in major league history, leading the Dodgers to a 4-0 victory over the Padres.

San Diego (12-22) ended a two-game losing streak.