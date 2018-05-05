AP Top International News at 12:09 a.m. EDT
2018-05-05
US firms, debt could be China’s targets if US plays hardball
Nearly 1600 reported arrested in Russian anti-Putin protests
Lebanon holds 1st parliamentary elections in 9 years
From prison, Malaysia’s Anwar helps reunite opposition
First days at home: William, Kate share Prince Louis photos
Doctors reject Trump’s ‘war zone’ comments on London crime
France slams Trump for remarks on guns and Paris attacks
White House: China push on Taiwan is ‘Orwellian nonsense’
7 things to know about Lebanon’s parliament elections
Indian-held Kashmir erupts in deadly violence, killing 7