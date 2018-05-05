Alcoholics Anonymous founding document sells for $2.4M

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The founding document of Alcoholics Anonymous, known to adherents as the “Big Book,” has been sold at auction for $2.4 million to the owner of the Indianapolis Colts.

The auction house Profiles in History says the manuscript with handwritten notes from group’s founding fathers, sold to Jim Irsay on Saturday in Los Angeles.

Irsay plans to build a special display for the manuscript and display it for several months a year at Alcoholics Anonymous’ headquarters in New York. He says he attempted to buy the manuscript when it was up for auction several years ago, and he is thrilled at the opportunity to share it publicly.

It is the third time the 161-page typed document has been sold. It sold in 2007 for $850,000, and for $1.57 million in 2004.