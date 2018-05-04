More arrests expected in case against ‘Smallville’ actress

NEW YORK (AP) — A prosecutor says that more people will be charged in the criminal investigation of a cult-like group that included former “Smallville” actress Allison Mack.

At a court hearing on Friday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Moira Penza told a judge that the government plans to file a new indictment naming more defendants, but he didn’t go into specifics.

Mack appeared at the hearing along with Keith Raniere, the leader of the group NXIVM. Both are charged with coercing women who joined the organization into becoming sex slaves.

Some of the women were branded with a symbol that prosecutors said contained Raniere’s initials.

Mack and Raniere have pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking. They have denied wrongdoing.

Raniere has been held without bail. Mack was freed with restrictions after a court appearance last month.