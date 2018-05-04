Franklin Graham book shares lessons from “America’s Pastor”

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Billy Graham’s oldest son, Franklin, says his new book about his father is meant to share lessons he learned from the man known as “America’s Pastor.”

Titled “Through My Father’s Eyes,” the book mixes quotes from Billy Graham and family anecdotes with Franklin Graham’s views on religion, culture and politics.

Among stories about his father, who died in February at age 99, Graham also includes cultural critiques aimed at his conservative Christian audience.

The book comes at a sensitive time for American Christians. Some support Republicans without question, while others struggle to find support in the Bible for what Trump says and does.

In an Associated Press interview about his book, Graham says he was a Republican but became Independent because he doesn’t want to be beholden to any group.