‘John Madden Football’ scores spot in World Video Game hall

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The World Video Game Hall of Fame has inducted “John Madden Football,” a giant of the multibillion-dollar industry the early video game helped launch, and “Spacewar!,” a college student creation from 1962.

“Tomb Raider” and “Final Fantasy VII” round out the class of 2018 honored Thursday at The Strong museum, where the hall of fame is housed.

The inductees were chosen from among 12 finalists that also included: “Ms. Pac-Man,” ”Asteroids,” ”Call of Duty,” ”Dance Dance Revolution,” ”Half-Life,” ”King’s Quest,” ”Metroid” and “Minecraft.”

Experts say the inductees have made a mark on the video game industry, popular culture and society in general.

The World Video Game Hall of Fame accepts nominations from anyone and makes its selections with the advice of journalists, scholars and others with expertise in the field.