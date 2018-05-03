Driver in crash that killed Broadway actress’ child charged

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a driver who lost control of her car and drove into a Brooklyn crosswalk, killing the 4-year-old child of a Broadway actress and another child, has been charged with manslaughter.

Dorothy Bruns was arrested at her Staten Island home on Thursday and is awaiting arraignment on manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and reckless driving. It wasn’t clear if she had a lawyer who could comment on the charges.

Bruns reportedly had a seizure in March while stopped at a red light.

Actress Ruthie Ann Blumenstein and her 4-year-old daughter, Abigail, and Lauren Lew and her 1-year-old son, Joshua, were struck. Both children were killed.

Blumenstein, who is pregnant, said in a statement that it’s “a miracle” her fetus is unharmed.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says Bruns never should have been behind the wheel.