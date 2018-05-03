10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TRUMP ACKNOWLEDGES HE REPAID LAWYER FOR ‘STORMY’ HUSH MONEY

The president says he repaid his personal lawyer for hush money given to porn actress Stormy Daniels after claiming previously he didn’t know about the payments. Trump’s tweets outlining the arrangement came after Rudy Giuliani , one of his attorneys, said that Trump reimbursed attorney Michael Cohen for $130,000 paid to Daniels.

2. TRUMP SHAKES UP LEGAL TEAM AGAIN

The president hires veteran attorney Emmet Flood, who represented Bill Clinton during his impeachment process as the White House takes a more aggressive approach to Mueller’s investigation.

3. ANALYSTS PESSIMISTIC ON US-CHINA TRADE BREAKTHROUGH

Experts say the high-powered meeting in Beijing appears unlikely to yield a breakthrough given the two sides’ intensifying rivalry in strategic technologies.

4. HUNGER CRISIS IN YEMEN PUSHES MILLIONS TO EDGE OF FAMINE

Women and children are malnourished and mothers often give up their food so their children can eat as hunger has killed thousands in the civil war.

5. TRANSGENDER INMATE SAYS SHE WAS RAPED AMID PRISON LAWSUIT

Lindsay Saunders-Velez is suing Colorado’s corrections agency says she was raped at a men’s prison hours after a federal judge denied her request to block the prison from keeping her in a disciplinary unit, AP learns.

6. DEADLY STORMS RAKE INDIA

A powerful dust storm and rain sweeps wide swaths of India, causing house collapses, toppling trees and leaving more than 90 people dead, officials say.

7. WHAT FEMALE POLITICIANS IN IRAQ ARE FACING

Iraqi women running for parliament this month are facing smear campaigns complete with sex videos that forced some to withdraw from the race.

8. BARRICADED SCENE AT CONNECTICUT HOME

A fiery explosion rocks a town near New Haven while police were negotiating with a man who had taken his wife hostage, leaving up to eight officers injured, officials says.

9. CHINESE SMARTPHONE MAKER FILES FOR IPO

The initial public offering by Xiaomi on Hong Kong’s stock exchange could be the world’s biggest share sale in years.

10. INGLES UNLIKELY HERO AS JAZZ EVEN SERIES

Joe Ingles scores a career-high 27 points, leading Utah to a 116-108 win over NBA-best Houston to tie the Western Conference semifinals at a game apiece.