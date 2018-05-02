Wisconsin GOP Senate candidate questions Democratic veterans

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican Senate candidate in Wisconsin said Wednesday that he questions the “cognitive thought process” of military veterans who decide to be Democrats.

Kevin Nicholson, a former Marine, made the remarks on WTMJ-AM radio. Host Steve Scaffidi asked Nicholson about comments from Nicholson’s primary opponent, Leah Vukmir, that military service like his isn’t the same as serving in the Legislature as a conservative.

Nicholson responded that serving in the military is inherently conservative.

“I’ll tell you what: Those veterans that are out there in the Democrat (sic) Party, I question their cognitive thought process because the bottom line is, they’re signing up to defend the constitution that their party is continually dragging through the mud,” he said.

Wisconsin Democratic Party spokeswoman Melanie Conklin declined to immediately comment.

Nicholson and Vukmir are on track to meet in an Aug. 14 primary. The winner will go on to face Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin in the Nov. 6 general election.

The two have been sparring for weeks over who’s more conservative. Nicholson considered himself a Democrat but says his life experiences, including serving in the Iraq War, have driven him to become a Republican.

Vukmir has served as a Republican state lawmaker since 2002. She has spent the last four years as assistant majority leader in the state Senate.