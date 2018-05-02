Waffle House regulars seek return to normal after massacre

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Last month’s mass shooting at a Nashville Waffle House has brought together people who never considered themselves deeply connected until a gunman threatened to tear them apart.
Now the workers and regulars are trying to come to terms with the massacre that hit the cherished American institution.
At 3:25 a.m. on April 22, the restaurant joined the growing list of cherished American places morphed into the site of a massacre.
Among the survivors is regular customer Chuck Cordero. He now feels compelled to return repeatedly, desperate to cling to a community he never realized he was so attached to until a man with a gun threatened to destroy it.
He doesn’t know why he does it.
But he says, “Maybe I don’t want to let the bad people win.”