Waffle House regulars seek return to normal after massacre

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Last month’s mass shooting at a Nashville Waffle House has brought together people who never considered themselves deeply connected until a gunman threatened to tear them apart.

Now the workers and regulars are trying to come to terms with the massacre that hit the cherished American institution.

At 3:25 a.m. on April 22, the restaurant joined the growing list of cherished American places morphed into the site of a massacre.

Among the survivors is regular customer Chuck Cordero. He now feels compelled to return repeatedly, desperate to cling to a community he never realized he was so attached to until a man with a gun threatened to destroy it.

He doesn’t know why he does it.

But he says, “Maybe I don’t want to let the bad people win.”