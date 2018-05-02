The Latest: US officials arrive in Beijing for trade talks

BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on China-U.S. trade talks in Beijing (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

U.S. officials say a delegation led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has arrived in Beijing for talks on a festering dispute over trade and technology.

The mission including Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is due to hold talks later Thursday and Friday with Chinese officials led by Liu He, President Xi Jinping’s top economic adviser.

In his complaints over the chronic U.S. trade deficit with China, President Donald Trump has zeroed in on a program under Xi known as “Made in China 2025” that aims to make China a tech superpower.

The plan mostly involves subsidizing Chinese firms. But foreign companies are unhappy over requirements that they share key details about their technology to Chinese partners.

___

10:10 a.m.

Chinese and American officials will be trying to defuse tensions pushing the world’s two largest economies toward trade war in meetings in Beijing beginning Thursday. Analysts say that chances for a breakthrough seem slim given the two sides’ desperate rivalry in strategic technologies such as semiconductors.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is leading a delegation of U.S. officials. Liu He, President Xi Jinping’s top economic adviser, is heading the Chinese side in the talks.

Despite the huge U.S. trade deficit, Chinese companies are struggling to overtake western industry leaders in advanced technologies for semiconductors, the silicon brains required to run smartphones, connected cars, cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

Analysts say Beijing is unlikely to cede any ground on policies meant to help close that gap.