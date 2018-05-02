The Latest: Trump slams leaked questions in Russia probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and the Russia investigation (all times local):

10 a.m.

President Donald Trump is slamming a leaked list of questions that the Justice Department’s special counsel may want to ask him as part of the Russia investigation.

Trump on Twitter Wednesday promoted a comment from attorney Joseph diGenova describing the questions as an “intrusion” into the president’s constitutional powers and saying it would be “outrageous” to ask the president what he was thinking when firing members of the executive branch.

Trump had recently sought to add diGenova — a frequent Fox News guest — to his legal team. But his attorneys later said that conflicts of interest prevented the move.

Trump tweeted earlier that: “There was no Collusion (it is a Hoax) and there is no Obstruction of Justice (that is a setup & trap).”

He also promoted an upcoming book, called “The Russia Hoax: The Illicit Scheme to Clear Hillary Clinton and Frame Donald Trump.”

___

9:30 a.m.

A former attorney for President Donald Trump says investigators looking into Russian election meddling have raised the prospect of issuing a grand jury subpoena to compel Trump to testify under oath.

The attorney, John Dowd, told The Associated Press the subject came up during a meeting to negotiate the terms of a possible interview with the president.

Dowd’s comments provide a new window into the interactions between Trump’s lawyers and the special counsel leading the Russia investigation.

