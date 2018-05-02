The Latest: Deputy corner: 2 killed in military plane crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The Latest on a military cargo plane crash in Georgia (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

Chatham County Deputy Coroner Tiffany Williams says police tell her two people have been killed in the crash of a military cargo plane near an airport in Savannah, Georgia.

Williams said she didn’t have any other details on the deaths Wednesday.

The Air Force says the plane was an Air National Guard C-130 cargo plane belonged to the 156th Air Wing out of Puerto Rico. The 165th Air Wing out of Savannah was responding to the crash.

___

12:25 p.m.

The Air Force says an Air National Guard C-130 cargo plane has crashed near an airport in Savannah, Georgia.

In a tweet, the Chatham County Emergency Management Agency says the plane crashed Wednesday at the intersection of two roads.

There was no immediate word of injuries.

A photo tweeted by the Savannah Professional Firefighters Association shows the tail end of a plane and a field of flames and black smoke along the side of a road as an ambulance stands nearby.