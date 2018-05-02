House explodes while police on scene for barricaded person

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A house in Connecticut has exploded while police and a SWAT team were outside, responding to a report of a barricaded person.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured in the explosion Wednesday night in North Haven, but people at the scene were being placed into ambulances.

Residents near the home reported on the police department’s Facebook page that they heard the explosion and felt their own homes shake around 8:30 p.m.

Video shows police rushing to the scene and a massive fire.

Police have not released any details about why they were on the scene, but issued road closures and asked that people to avoid the area.

North Haven is located just outside of New Haven, home to Yale University.

It’s 27 miles (43 km) south of Hartford, Connecticut’s capital.