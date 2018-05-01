In blow to Taiwan, Dominican Republic forges ties with China

BEIJING (AP) — China and the Dominican Republic have established diplomatic relations, after the Caribbean nation broke ties with Taiwan in the latest blow to the self-ruled island democracy China has been trying to isolate on the global stage.

Taiwan called China’s actions “dollar diplomacy” and destructive to cross-strait relations.

Officials from China and the Dominican government signed a joint communique in Beijing on Tuesday announcing the establishment of ties.

Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas sat alongside Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi while saying his country was breaking with Taiwan, which he called “an inalienable part of China.”

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen told reporters at an event in Taipei: “This is an unfriendly and destructive approach to cross-strait relations.”