Ashley Judd wants movie mogul Weinstein ‘held accountable’

Tuesday, May 1, 2018
NEW YORK (AP) — Ashley Judd says she wants Harvey Weinstein to be “held accountable” for “illegal conduct” that caused her to lose money, status, prestige and power.

Judd spoke Tuesday on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Judd sued Weinstein on Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, saying the former movie mogul hurt her acting career in retaliation for her rejecting his sexual advances.

Weinstein denies her allegations.

The 50-year-old Judd says her ultimate goal is to encourage “safe and legal workplaces.” She says it feels wonderful to take a stand on behalf of her “younger self.”

Her lawsuit goes beyond many sexual harassment suits by invoking unfair competition laws against fraudulent business practices.

