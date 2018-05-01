AP Top U.S. News at 12:39 a.m. EDT
2018-05-01
Next steps for caravan will unfold mostly out of public view
Arizona teachers vow to end strike if funding plan passes
Genetic website subpoenaed in California serial killer probe
3 GOP Senate candidates participate in West Virginia debate
California sues over plan to scrap car emission standards
Autopsy by coroner sheds light on Sacramento police killing
Wood frogs’ No. 1 option: Hold in pee all winter to survive
Dozens with ties to supremacist gangs arrested in Texas
Gibson guitar maker sees a future with bankruptcy protection
San Francisco gives cultural status to leather, gay district