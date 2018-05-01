Open
Tuesday, May 1, 2018
AP Top News at 12:40 a.m. EDT

Attorney: Mueller team floated possible subpoena for Trump

Next steps for caravan will unfold mostly out of public view

Arizona teachers vow to end strike if funding plan passes

White man guilty of black man’s assault in Charlottesville

West’s wild words stir again: Kanye calls slavery a ‘choice’

James has triple-double, Cavs beat Raptors in OT in Game 1

At the site of a massacre, a survivor looks for peace

Comey: Trump’s attacks on the FBI make America less safe

EPA security chief, Superfund head leave amid ethics probes

Texas suing to end ‘Dreamers’ program once and for all

