Homan, acting director of immigration agency, set to retire

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tom Homan, the acting director of the agency charged with combating illegal immigration, is stepping down, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Monday.

Homan has been one of the most public faces of the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration and oversaw a 40 percent surge in deportation arrests, along with other controversial changes including policies on making courthouse arrests and detaining pregnant women.

The Senate had yet to act on his confirmation, which could have been contentious, given the opposition by some to his hard-line policy views.

Homan said in a statement that it had been the “honor” of his life “to lead the men and women of ICE for more than a year.” He called his decision to leave “bittersweet” but said that after 34 years, he wanted to focus on his family.

Homan informed Department of Homeland Security leadership earlier this year that he planned to retire this summer. He’s expected to step down in June.

In a statement, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen called Homan a “patriot and a true public servant who has consistently put service before self.”