Talk of the Town – Needy Paws and ACLU of MO

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Reddit

Pinterest



Needy Paws Rescue, located in St. Louis, MO, is devoted to saving animals in need, whose lives are in danger at high kill animal shelters & animal controls, those who are strays, have been abandoned or owner surrenders, regardless of their size or breed. We are a 501(c)3 non-profit rescue ran entirely on donations.The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri Foundation is a registered 501(c)3 organization. It is the organization through which we carry out our legal advocacy, litigation and publication work. The ACLU of Missouri defends civil liberties and the principles of equality and justice in Missouri through its litigation, legislative and public education programs. The ACLU was founded in 1920 as the first public interest law firm of its kind, and is recognized as the country’s foremost advocate of individual rights. We base our work largely on the Bill of Rights—the first 10 amendments to the U.S. Constitution—which, along with state and federal laws, protects certain fundamental rights of individuals against the power of the government and will of the majority.