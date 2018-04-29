Kingham perfect through 6 innings for Pirates in MLB debut

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Nick Kingham is pitching a perfect game through six innings for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals in his major league debut.

The 26-year-old right-hander has struck out eight and thrown 79 pitches, 60 for strikes. The game was scoreless.

Kingham was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday. Left-hander Enny Romero was designated for assignment to make room on the 25-man roster.

Pittsburgh selected Kingham in the fourth round of the 2010 draft out of Sierra Vista High School in Las Vegas. He underwent Tommy John surgery in May 2015, causing him to miss most of the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

In four starts with Indianapolis this season, Kingham was 2-1 with a 1.59 ERA.

___

