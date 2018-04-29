Joey Logano snaps long losing streak with win at Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Joey Logano has ended a nearly yearlong losing streak with a victory at Talladega Superspeedway.

Logano’s last victory was April 30 of last year at Richmond but his car failed inspection, the benefits from the victory were stripped and it cost him a shot in the playoffs.

On Sunday, he made sure that losing streak didn’t hit a full year.

He had one brief challenge from Kurt Busch, who pulled out of line in traffic and tried to catch Logano but could not get the lead.

It was the 100th NASCAR victory for Team Penske.

Logano screamed “we’re back!” on his radio as he crossed the finish line.

It is Logano’s third career win at Talladega.

Busch finished second as Ford drivers went 1-2.

