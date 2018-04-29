Japan PM Abe arrives in UAE on Middle East trip

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has arrived in the United Arab Emirates at the start of a trip across the Mideast.

The UAE’s state-run WAM news agency says Abe was greeted at Abu Dhabi International Airport on Sunday night by Emirati Minister of State Sultan al-Jaber.

Abe plans to meet powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other officials on his trip to this nation crucial to Japan’s oil supplies.

About a quarter of all oil imports for Japan come from the UAE, a federation of seven sheikhdoms on the Arabian Peninsula.